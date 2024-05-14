RIYADH — The Saudi Ministry of Commerce announced null and void the results of elections held recently to the Board of Directors of the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce following reports of technical errors caused to the electronic voting system.



The ministry instructed the Elections Committee to go ahead with procedures of revoking the results of election after it was found that some votes were exercised in an illegal manner. Though the committee tried to ensure casting of vote by every voter, it was not possible for some members to cast their vote before the end of the stipulated period of polling time, as well as to count votes and announce the election results as per scheduled.



The ministry also decided to extend the period of the current members of the chamber board for a period of three months, or until the issuance of a decision to form the new board of directors. The ministry stated that it will take all legal measures against violators and refer them to the competent authorities to implement legal procedures against them.



The ministry’s decision follows objections received by it regarding the elections to the board held during the period from April 28 to May 5, 2024. The ministry reiterated its keenness to ensure free and fair election featuring transparency as well as applying the principle of justice and preserving the rights of voters and candidates. The ministry took the decision after verifying proper procedures, and based on the appeals submitted before the Objections and Appeals Committee with regard to the results of the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce elections.



The ministry said that the decision was taken after examining the technical reports, which showed that some votes were exercised by voters in an illegal manner, which led to some voters being unable to cast their votes within the stipulated polling time. “After coordination with the relevant authorities, the ministry decided to take these measures to ensure the accomplishment of fair results,” it said.

