RIYADH — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia has expressed the Kingdom's appreciation of the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) ruling aimed at allowing unhindered flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

The ICJ order calls for measures including the expansion of aid supplies through additional land crossings to address the critical situation faced by civilians in the besieged enclave.



Saudi Arabia emphasized its strong support for all endeavors that facilitate the delivery of urgent humanitarian aid to Gaza, aiming to mitigate the escalating crisis.

The Kingdom reiterated its call for the international community to adopt more immediate actions to halt the ongoing violations of international and humanitarian law by Israel and to enforce the United Nations Security Council’s resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

