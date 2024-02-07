RIYADH — Saudi Arabia has clearly communicated to the United States that it will not establish diplomatic relations with Israel without substantial progress on the Palestinian issue.



The Kingdom is demanding the recognition of an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.



Additionally, it has called for an end to Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip and insists on the withdrawal of all Israeli occupation forces from the area as prerequisites for any future diplomatic engagement with Israel.



A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlights that Saudi Arabia's position on the Palestinian issue is steadfast, emphasizing the necessity for the Palestinian people to obtain their legitimate rights.



This stance is particularly relevant in light of ongoing discussions between Saudi Arabia and the US concerning the Arab-Israeli peace process, further underscored by recent comments from the spokesperson for the U.S. National Security Council.



This declaration is a pivotal moment in Middle Eastern politics, signifying Saudi Arabia's firm commitment to the Palestinian cause and setting clear conditions for any normalization of relations with Israel. The Kingdom underscored that resolving the Palestinian issue is central to achieving lasting peace and stability in the region.



Saudi Arabia has also reaffirmed its appeal to the international community, especially urging the permanent member states of the Security Council that have not yet recognized the Palestinian state, to promptly do so. The Kingdom advocates for the swift recognition of the Palestinian state within the 1967 borders and with East Jerusalem as its capital, aiming to empower the Palestinian people to attain their legitimate rights and to ensure a comprehensive and just peace for all.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).