Dushanbe: Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon has received Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Eng. Abdulrahman bin Abdul Mohsen Al-Fadhli in Dushanbe on the sidelines of the Third High-Level International Water Action Decade Conference.



During the meeting, Al-Fadhli conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and HRH Crown Prince, with Rahmon also extending his greetings to the Saudi leadership.

The meeting addressed relations and means to enhance and develop them, in addition to discussing cooperation in the water and environment sectors as well as food industries.

They also discussed several issues related to the challenges facing the global water sector. The meeting was attended by Saudi Ambassador to Tajikistan Walid Abdulrahman Al-Reshaidan.

On the sidelines of the conference, Al-Fadhli also met with ministers and officials participating in the conference and discussed prospects of cooperation between the Kingdom and friendly countries in the water, agriculture, and environment sectors.