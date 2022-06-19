Saudi Arabia's education topped the list of Arab countries, and ranked 30th internationally in the British "Nature" index for evaluating countries, universities, and public and private institutions for the year 2022 in the quality of scientific research, reported SPA.

The kingdom’s ranking emanates from the collected data approved by the magazine based on scientific publication in the best 82 international scientific journals, where the number of Saudi publications in these journals reached 448, stated the report.

“Nature” included 26 Saudi universities in its tables for this year, compared to only 16 universities in 2018, it added.

