NEW YORK — Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan announced on Thursday the launch of an emergency international coalition to provide direct funding to the Palestinian Authority, with the Kingdom pledging $90 million in support.



He reiterated that “there will be no path to normalization with Israel without a Palestinian state.”



Speaking at a press conference in New York, Prince Faisal said the initiative comes in parallel with the high-level ministerial meeting of the Global Alliance to Implement the Two-State Solution, chaired by Saudi Arabia — representing the Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee on Gaza — alongside the European Union and Norway on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly.



He stressed that the meeting built on the adoption of the New York Declaration, which he described as a “historic international consensus to end the Israeli occupation and establish an independent, sovereign Palestinian state.”



He noted that growing momentum for recognition has lifted the number of countries that now recognize Palestine to 159, “a clear sign that Palestinian statehood is now an irreversible reality backed by the will of the international community.”



The foreign minister said the meeting focused on turning the New York Declaration and wave of recognitions into a concrete action plan with a defined timeline and monitoring mechanisms.



This includes supporting an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, ensuring the territorial unity of the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and empowering the Palestinian Authority to assume full responsibilities.



“Saudi Arabia confirmed that, from its Arab, Islamic, and international responsibilities, it will continue to work with partners to ensure this path leads to a just and lasting peace, and to regional and international security and stability,” Prince Faisal said.



He also revealed that Arab and Islamic leaders had underscored to U.S. President Donald Trump this week in New York the dangers of any Israeli annexation of the West Bank.



“Ending the Gaza war will be the starting point for implementing the two-state solution, and we are engaged with the United States to stop it,” he said.



Prince Faisal underlined that the two-state solution remains “the only path to revive hope for peace.”



He added: “We want a viable Palestinian state alongside Israel, and we hope this becomes a reality in the near future.”

