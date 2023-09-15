RIYADH — Saudi Arabia has extended an invitation to a delegation from Sana'a, Yemen, to engage in talks aimed at furthering the pursuit of a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Thursday.

The invitation is part of an ongoing effort initiated by Saudi Arabia and supported by Oman to establish a lasting and comprehensive ceasefire in Yemen. These diplomatic endeavors are integral to achieving a sustainable and mutually acceptable political solution, involving all relevant Yemeni parties.

The invitation comes as a logical progression of the Saudi initiative first announced in March 2021. Subsequent meetings and discussions, led by the Saudi team under the able chairmanship of Mohammed Al Jabir, Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Yemen, and featuring the active participation of the Sultanate of Oman in Sana'a from April 8 to 13, 2023, have laid the groundwork for this crucial dialogue, the ministry said.

