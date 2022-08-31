RIYADH / BAGHDAD — Saudi Arabia has called on all parties and political forces in Iraq to stand united in order to preserve the capabilities and gains of the country and its brotherly people, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.



The Kingdom supports all efforts aimed at sparing Iraq and its people the scourge of division and internal conflict, the statement read.



Saudi Arabia has urged all parties and political forces in Iraq to resort to peaceful solutions to address the demands of the Iraqi people, in a way that guarantees security, stability and prosperity for the country and its people.



The Foreign Ministry said it’s following with great concern and interest the developments of the current events in Iraq. It expressed its regret over the developments that resulted in the death of a number of victims and injury to others.



Iraqi authorities on Tuesday lifted a curfew in Baghdad and all governorates while followers of the Sadrist movement began pulling out of public places including "the green zone."



The Iraqi security information apparatus said in a statement that the joint operations command decided to end the curfew in Baghdad and the provinces, thus ending special precautions enforced as of Monday after scores of Sadrists burst into the "green zone" and the government buildings.



The activists, motivated by a dramatic declaration by their chief, Moqtada Al-Sadr that he was quitting politics, engaged in violence and gunfire exchanges with foes from other groups.



But shortly earlier, local media reported that the Sadrists had begun withdrawing from public places and facilities such as the parliament building while government security forces were seen taking positions at sensitive spots.



The violence and tension eased off shortly after Al-Sadr, shortly earlier Tuesday, apologized to the Iraqi people for the outbreak of violence and urged his followers to disperse and stop acts of violence.



His call came after a chain of appeals from local and external quarters upon the influential cleric to help the authorities restore law and order.

