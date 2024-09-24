HAVANA — Saudi Minister of Health Fahad Al-Jalajel and Cuban Minister of Public Health José Angel Portal Miranda have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening collaboration in the healthcare sector during a recent meeting in Cuba.



The agreement focuses on enhancing health cooperation and fostering the exchange of expertise between Saudi Arabia and Cuba, aligning with the objectives of the Health Sector Transformation Program. This initiative is designed to bolster the healthcare sector and improve the quality of services provided to all members of society.



During his official visit to Cuba, Minister Al-Jalajel engaged with Cuban government officials and executives from BioCubaFarma to discuss the production of medicines, vaccines, and medical devices. These discussions are part of a broader effort to develop effective medications and vaccines to address health challenges and mitigate associated risks.



Al-Jalajel also toured several prominent medical institutions, including the University of Medical Sciences of Havana, Hermanos Ameijeiras Hospital, La Pradera International Health Center, and the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB). Throughout these visits, he gained valuable insights into the services offered, the technologies employed, and the medical practices that characterize Cuba’s healthcare sector.

