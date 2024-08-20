Riyadh: The Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture announced on Monday the launch of four new investment opportunities aimed at establishing integrated agricultural cities in the Makkah region.



These projects include vegetable and crop production, fruit tree cultivation, and the creation of a specialized laboratory for growing wild seedlings.



This move aligns with the ministry's goals, plans, and strategies, focusing on enhancing food security, supporting sustainable development, and advancing the agricultural sector. This aims to contribute to economic diversification, achieve self-sufficiency in agricultural products, and preserve natural resources for future generations.



The ministry stated that the first investment opportunity involves establishing a promising agricultural city for vegetable and crop production in the agricultural city of Al-Kamil in the region, adjacent to the Wadi Al-Sabaan Dam, on a site measuring approximately 144,507 square meters.



The second investment opportunity involves establishing a promising agricultural city for vegetable and crop production in the agricultural city of Al-Kamil, near the Wadi Al-Shawan Dam, on a site measuring approximately 287,082 square meters.



The third investment opportunity entails creating an agricultural city for fruit tree production in the agricultural city of Haly 3 in the Makkah region, covering an area of about 1,118,131.08 square meters.



As for the fourth opportunity, the ministry stated that it involves allowing investors to establish a Taif rose nursery and laboratory, as well as growing wild seedlings, in the Saiysad National Park in the Makkah region, on a site measuring approximately 51,629 square meters.



The ministry indicated that interested parties can apply for these investment opportunities and obtain the terms of reference via the "Furas" platform or by contacting the email address (Investor@mewa.gov.sa) for more details.



The deadline for receiving proposals and opening bids for these opportunities is October 1, 2024. The ministry encourages investors to take advantage of these opportunities to contribute to the development of the agricultural sector in the Kingdom, promote sustainable development, and support the national economy in line with the goals of the Saudi Vision 2030.