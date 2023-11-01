RIYADH — An emergency session of the Summit of Arab heads of state and leaders will be held under the presidency of Saudi Arabia in Riyadh on Saturday, Nov. 11.



The General Secretariat of the Arab League announced that it had received an official request from Palestine and Saudi Arabia to hold an extraordinary session of the Arab League Council at the summit level, Al-Sharq Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. Saudi Arabia is chairing the current 32nd session of the Arab League.



Ambassador Hossam Zaki, assistant secretary general of the Arab League, said that the General Secretariat received on Monday an official request from Palestine and Saudi Arabia to hold the summit in order to discuss the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip. He said that the General Secretariat had circulated the Palestinian and Saudi memorandums to the Arab member states.

