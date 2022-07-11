UAE - It has been a wet Eid Al Adha break in some parts of the UAE, with heavy rains continuing on Monday. Cloudy conditions persisted in most parts of the country, with the heavens opening up in some areas on all four days of the extended weekend.

Temperatures dipped to cool lows of below 20°C despite the emirates being in the middle of peak summer.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has reported rains over Fujairah and Al Ain on Monday. Social media handle Storm Centre shared videos of rains falling in Fujairah:

It also reported rains over Masafi and Kalba. A video it shared showed puddles and little streams of water on a road in Kalba:

The NCM has issued a rain alert for some areas in the eastern and southern parts of the UAE for Monday. The weather bureau has predicted the likelihood of rains for the rest of the week in its five-day forecast. Temperatures will increase gradually from Wednesday.

An NCM official had earlier told Khaleej Times that UAE could see up to three days of rainfall a week during summer. The weather forecaster said summer rains are not uncommon in the country as it experiences monsoon low pressure from India.

Additionally, the country uses cloud seeding to enhance rains.

"Cloud seeding operations can prove efficient due to the formation of the convective clouds that could trigger more rainfall," he had said.

