DOHA: The Ministry of Justice yesterday launched the pilot phase of its digital legal services to document transactions electronically via the SAK portal and the Digital ID Card (QDI) application.

Through this first phase, the ministry aims to provide a package of legal services that will be fully launched after evaluating the beneficiaries’ experience, and ensuring the highest standards of trust through the video calling feature that the ministry is providing for the first time.

This feature includes verifying the identity of people eligible to benefit from the service, enhancing the protection and security of electronic transactions, in addition to facilitating legal service documentation transactions using digital identity.

As of today, the ministry will begin providing the ability to communicate with clients via video call, as the available services include general power of attorney in cases, and power of attorney documentation services related to government transaction clearance procedures, through the digital identity system.

The launch of these services comes within the framework of enhancing the digital transformation of documentation management, using the updated version of the SAK portal. This project also represents a step within the ministry’s plan to transform documentation and real estate registration services into fully automated digital services without human intervention.

This initiative comes as part of the ministry’s efforts to modernize digital systems, based on the executive decisions issued by HE Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, in implementation of the provisions of Documentation Law No. 1 of 2023. Article 32 of the law stipulates the possibility of documenting documents, contracts, and other procedures electronically, in accordance with the controls and procedures issued by a decision of the minister.

