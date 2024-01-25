DOHA: Qatar Energy has said that Qatar’s production of liquefied natural gas will continue without interruption, stressing its firm commitment to ensuring reliable supplies of liquefied natural gas to its customers.

Qatar Energy explained, in a statement on Wednesday, that while developments in the Red Sea region may affect the scheduling of some liquefied natural gas shipments from Qatar because they may take alternative routes, their delivery is being managed with its customers.

