Arab liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports increased by around 2 percent in the first nine months of 2025, with most sales coming from five regional producers.

The UAE, Qatar, Oman, Egypt, and Mauritania accounted for the bulk of those exports, controlling most of the Arab region's gas deposits, according to a report by the Kuwait-based Arab Energy Organisation (AEO).

The LNG exports stood at around 83 million tonnes in the first nine months of this year, compared to nearly 81.3 million tonnes in the same period of 2024.

The increase allowed Arab gas producers to maintain their high share of global LNG exports, accounting for nearly 26% this year.

The bulk of the increase in the first nine months of 2025 came from Mauritania, a newcomer to the regional gas exporters' club.

The world's LNG exports grew by about 4.8 percent to 317.7 million tonnes from nearly 303 million tonnes during that period.

Notably, Qatar, home to the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), controls the world's third-largest gas resources, estimated at 25 trillion cubic meters.

The UAE is also a global gas power, with reserves of more than 6 trillion cubic metres.

