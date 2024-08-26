THE second phase of the foundation work for the construction of four buildings as a part of the Tubli Wastewater Treatment Plant project is now complete, the Works Ministry announced yesterday.

It added that the project has now reached 26 per cent completion.

The strategic sanitation project aims to improve the environment and wildlife in Tubli Bay and double the daily output of treated water.

It will provide facilities and services necessary to operate the wastewater treatment plant, including laboratories, workshop, the plant’s administration and the Sanitation Affairs Directorate.

The ministry noted that the second phase included constructing the workshop and maintenance building with a total construction area of approximately 2,717sqm, in addition to the necessary external works.

The first phase of the project, which consisted of implementing and constructing the station operation and management building and the laboratory building, in addition to external works and attached facilities, was completed with a total construction area of approximately 8,340sqm.

“The project design has taken into account modern construction requirements, meeting the specifications of sustainability and implementing a policy of rationalising energy consumption to preserve the environment and natural resources,” said a ministry statement.

The GDN has previously reported on that the Tubli Wastewater Treatment Plant Phase 4 project comes as part of a major upgrade of the largest wastewater treatment plant in Bahrain.

Once completed, the plant will have an average daily flow capacity of 400,000 cu m/day, up from the present 200,000 cu m/day capacity.

The project aims to enhance the performance of the Tubli centre for production of treated water, double daily production and meet needs for irrigation and agricultural beautification.

The construction of the plant, reportedly costing BD78 million, is being jointly funded by Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, as part of the Gulf Development Programme.

Phase 4 of the Tubli Wastewater Plant Expansion project is being implemented by the consortium of WTE Wassertechnik, Azmeel Contracting and Construction Corporation and Tecton Engineering and Construction.

Since 2018, WTE has been expanding the Tubli wastewater treatment plant.

The operation and maintenance of the old and new plants will be funded by the Bahrain government for 10 years.