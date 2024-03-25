Social media
Qatar Stock Exchange index drops 0.32% at start of trading

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
March 25, 2024
The general index of Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) dropped 32.67 points, or 0.32%, at the beginning of trading on Monday to reach the level of 10,182 points, compared to yesterday's closing.
The performance of QSE general index was weighed down by a decline in five sectors: Real Estate by 0.80%; Industrials by 0.52%; Consumer Goods and Services by 0.42%; Telecoms by 0.30% and Banks and Financial Services by 0.27%.
However, Transportation remained stable by 0.00%, while the QSE index saw a rise in Insurance by 0.10%.
At 10:00 am, Qatar Stock Exchange recorded 1608 transactions worth QR 47.763 million distributed to 19.716 million shares.
