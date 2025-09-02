Global Water Expo, Saudi Arabia’s most influential water sector trade fair, opened today (September 2) at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Center, bringing together international and local solution providers across water, wastewater and environmental service.

Organised by dmg events, Global Water Expo will bring together decision makers, suppliers, and manufacturers under one roof for three days of business, learning and networking.

More than 300 exhibiting companies from over 25 countries, including the Czech Republic, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, Türkiye, the UK and the US, will present a wide array of technologies and systems addressing today’s pressing water challenges.

Dedicated country pavilions from China, Germany, India, Spain and Switzerland bring international solutions to the kingdom, said the event organisers.

With Saudi Arabia accelerating investment in sustainable water infrastructure, the National Water Company has announced 30 new water and sewerage projects across Riyadh valued at $533 million, highlighting the urgent need for targeted, high-impact solutions and collaborations.

"Global Water Expo represents a strategic event for the kingdom’s water sector, connecting local and international solution providers with opportunities in the kingdom," remarked Muhammed Kazi, the Senior Vice President, dmg events.

"Driven by strong market demand, the exhibition has evolved into a significantly larger and more focused trade event, reflecting both the sector’s rapid development and the event’s role in convening the expertise and solutions needed to align with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 water priorities and sustainability goals while addressing challenges and shape the country’s water infrastructure for years to com," stated Kazi.

Market demand driving opportunities

Saudi Arabia’s water and wastewater treatment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.86% between 2025 and 2031, driven by rapid urbanisation, industrialisation and the need for efficient wastewater management systems, according to 6W Research.

As per the Ministry of Environment, Water & Agriculture data, the volume of treated wastewater usage in the kingdom has risen by nearly 200% between 2007 and 2018, with a forecasted annual growth of 4% in treated water from 2025 to 2050.

According to dmg events, this year's edition features dedicated product sectors for drainage and sewage systems, water extraction and treatment, waste management and recycling and environmental protection.

"Attendees can compare products in real-time, engage with technical teams, explore live demonstrations and connect directly with decision-makers, government representatives, project owners, engineers, consultants and industrial water users, to build new partnerships," stated Kazi.

Smart monitoring tools

The exhibition floor will feature a mix of returning and first-time exhibitors unveiling advanced treatment systems, smart monitoring tools and resource recovery technologies.

Among the leading exhibitors are Wilo, a global leader in smart and energy-efficient pump systems; Xylem, a Fortune 500 water technology company and solutions provider in advanced infrastructure, analytics and treatment; ABB, a Swiss-Swedish technology powerhouse driving electrification and automation for sustainable water operations; Veolia Technologies, offering integrated water, waste and energy solutions; LG Chem, South Korea’s largest chemical company innovating in water solutions and sustainable technologies; Medisun, a Singaporean startup pioneering Reverse Electrodialysis (RED) desalination and blue energy; Reda Water, a Saudi water treatment specialist; National Water Works Company (NWWC), delivering pumps, electromechanical systems and infrastructure; Toray, a Japanese materials innovator with advanced membranes and water technologies and Ebara Pumps, a century-old Japanese manufacturer of centrifugal pumps and water systems.

On the exhibition, Fahad AlFahhad, Chief Technology Officer at GI AquaTech Saudi said: "It’s great to be back at the Global Water Expo in Riyadh as a Gold Sponsor. GI Aqua Tech is proud to showcase our award-winning G-Nano technology - a zero-waste, non-biological treatment system that transforms wastewater into a valuable resource."

"Whether it’s a mega-project, industrial facility or a remote site, our units are delivering exceptional results with less land, less energy, and maximum water reuse across diverse industries," he added.

Strategic collaboration

For this event, the Global Water Expo has collaborate with an esteemed network of partners and sponsors: Gold Sponsor, GI Aquatech; Supporting Organizations, Auma, Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy in Germany, ICEX, Fluidex and SwissEnviro.

Global Water Expo is an exhibition in Saudi Arabia dedicated to the water industry and is a free to attend event for industry professionals.

The event will feature the latest in desalination plants, water management, water supply solutions, water technology, drainage systems, sewage water technology, water treatment, soil protection, recycling, and drilling technology.

