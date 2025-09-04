Most major stock markets in the Gulf edged higher in early trade on Thursday in line with Asian shares on rising bets for a U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut, while investors awaited the key U.S. jobs data on Friday.

Several Fed officials said labour market concerns continue to animate their belief that rate cuts are imminent. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said he thinks the central bank should lower rates at its next meeting this month.

The Fed's stance holds implications for Gulf economies, where most currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar, making it an anchor for regional monetary stability.

The focus now shifts to the U.S. non-farm payrolls data that could offer more clarity on the Fed's monetary policy path.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index gained 0.3%, helped by financial shares including Al Rajhi Bank, which rose 0.6%.

Dubai's main share index added 0.3%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties climbing 1.4% and top lender Emirates NBD putting on 1%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index was flat in choppy trade.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - slipped 1%, extending the more than 2% decline in the previous session, as investors and traders looked ahead to a weekend meeting of OPEC+ where producers are expected to consider another increase in output targets.

The Qatari index was up 0.2%, supported by a 0.6% increase in the Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank .

