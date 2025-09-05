Kuwait: The State of Qatar and the sisterly United Arab Emirates have signed a landmark agreement to strengthen cooperation in labour affairs and human resource development, marking a significant step in enhancing coordination and partnership between the two Gulf nations.



The agreement was signed by State of Qatar’s Minister of Labour HE Dr. Ali bin Samikh Al Marri and UAE Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation HE Dr. Abdulrahman Abdulmannan Al Awar.



The signing forms part of the State of Qatar’s strategic cooperation with governments and international organisations in the labour sector. It aims to enhance collaboration, facilitate the exchange of expertise, and promote best international practices in workforce development.

Under the agreement, both parties will implement joint initiatives covering labour legislation and the regulation of employment relations, including recruitment policies, working conditions, occupational safety and health, and dispute resolution. The cooperation also encompasses systems for registering and employing job seekers, as well as programmes for training, upskilling, and requalifying the national workforce.



The agreement will facilitate field visits to study best practices and exchange expertise in human resource development. It will also support joint labour-sector initiatives and enable the sharing of labour market data, publications, and the latest legislative developments.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

