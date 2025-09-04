Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) has invested in the latest $13 billion fundraise for artificial intelligence (AI) company Anthropic.



The sovereign wealth fund, which oversees around $557 billion in assets, confirmed the investment on Tuesday, but it did not disclose how much it has allocated for the US-based firm.



The AI safety and research company develops foundational AI models and provides AI-powered tools for enterprises and developers.



The fundraise, led by ICONIQ and participated by several other major global investors, brings Anthropic's total valuation to $183 billion.



Proceeds will be used to support global expansion and more AI safety research.



