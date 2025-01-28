Doha: The Shura Council held yesterday its regular weekly session at Tamim bin Hamad Hall at the Shura Council’s headquarters, chaired by Speaker of the Shura Council H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim.

At the beginning of the session, Shura Council Secretary-General H E Nayef bin Mohammed Al Mahmoud read the agenda, and the minutes of the previous session were approved.

During the session, the Shura Council approved a draft law amending some provisions of Law No. 1 of 2012, regulating and monitoring the placement of advertisements, in its amended form, and referred it to the government, after reviewing what was stated in the report of the Health, Public Services and Environment Affairs Committee, and discussing its details by the members.

The council also reviewed the government’s response to the proposal of desire submitted by the council related to the subject of ‘rainwater remains and subsequent losses caused’, and referred it to the Health, Public Services and Environment Affairs Committee to study it and inform it of its conclusions.

The Shura Council had discussed the aforementioned topic in previous sessions and concluded by submitting a proposal to the government, which included the council’s views and proposals regarding the topic.

The council also approved five requests to extend the work of its permanent committees to study the topics referred to them by the council.

The session also included a review on the report on the Council members’ participation in the Arab Parliament in the procedural session and the first plenary meeting of the first session of the fourth legislative term of the Arab Parliament, which were held in Cairo in October 2024.

The Council reviewed the report on the delegation’s participation in the parliamentary meeting, which was held within the framework of the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), held in Baku, Azerbaijan, in November 2024.

