REFUGEES

Qatar Red Crescent Society provides clean drinking water to refugees, displaced people

For QRCS, to be able to implement water projects, donations from the benevolent people of Qatar are much needed

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
April 10, 2023
PHILANTHROPYQATARREFUGEES
Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) implemented 14 water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) projects for 437,250 beneficiaries in Sudan, Gaza, Yemen, Mali, Lebanon, India, Syria, and Somalia in 2022, a statement said Sunday.
WASH came fourth among QRCS’ sectors last year, with a budget of QR12,193,409. QRCS foreign representation offices/missions dug and equipped hundreds of surface water wells and boreholes, supplied them with pumps and tanks, provided water coolers at public utilities, operated water purification plants, deployed water tankers, constructed water supply and sewage networks, and supported irrigation projects.
This year, QRCS plans to launch eight new water projects in five countries (Somalia, Iraq, Gaza, Lebanon, and Niger), for the benefit of 184,500 displaced people, refugees, and host communities.
At a total cost of QR 10,270,773, these projects are aimed at addressing the gap in clean water resources, reducing waterborne diseases, and enhancing the resilience of affected people.
For QRCS, to be able to implement water projects, donations from the benevolent people of Qatar are much needed, by visiting the website (www.qrcs.org.qa) or mobile application (QRCS), calling the donor service (66666364) or home donation collection (33998898), or sending an SMS with “water” to the following numbers: 92552 (QR250), 92869 (QR350), 92092 (QR500), 92556 (QR750), 92246 (QR1,000). Another option is to make a bank transfer to the following bank accounts: QNB (QA21QNBA000000000850020196062), QIB (QA51QISB000000000110575190014), QIIB (QA66QIIB000010026100001002610), Masraf Al Rayan (QA18MAFR000000000011199980003).
