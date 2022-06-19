ABU DHABI - The United Arab Emirates has sent a plane carrying 27 tonnes of food and medical supplies to support Ukrainian refugees in the Republic of Poland, as part of the continuous effort by the UAE to help alleviate the humanitarian repercussions faced by displaced Ukrainians and refugees.

In this regard, Salem Ahmed Al Kaabi, the UAE Ambassador to Ukraine, affirmed the UAE’s keenness to contribute to the humanitarian relief effort, and to support and assist Ukrainian refugees. This follows the UAE leadership's belief in humanitarian solidarity and in the values ​​and principles of supporting all the peoples of the world, standing by them in overcoming their humanitarian crises, and alleviating their suffering.

Since the outset of the Ukrainian crisis, the UAE has sent six planes to Poland and Moldova, carrying 156 tonnes of food and medical aid and ambulances, as part of its announcement of a donation of AED18.3 million (US$5 million) in response to the United Nations' Humanitarian Flash Appeal to provide urgently-needed assistance, and the Regional Refugee Response Plan. The Dubai International Humanitarian City (IHC), in cooperation with international organisations in the city, sent 124 tonnes, including relief supplies and shelter equipment.