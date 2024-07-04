Rabat: The State of Qatar has obtained membership in the Executive Council of the Arab Civil Aviation Organization, after the General Assembly agreed to re-elect the entire Executive Council.

This came during the 28th regular session of the General Assembly of the Arab Civil Aviation Organization, which was held on Wednesday in the Moroccan capital, Rabat.

The State of Qatar, represented by the General Authority of Civil Aviation, participated in the work of the General Assembly of the organization with a delegation headed by Mohammed bin Faleh Al Hajri, who is in charge of managing the work of the General Authority of Civil Aviation.

Mohammed bin Faleh Al Hajri expressed his pleasure at the re-election of the State of Qatar as a member of the organizations Executive Council, noting that this confirms the extent of member states confidence in Qatar's pioneering role in developing the aviation industry in the Arab world, and its prominent efforts in the areas of joint Arab action to develop this vital sector.

The work of the General Assembly of the Arab Civil Aviation Organization included discussions on many topics and axes related to the fields of navigation, air safety and aviation security.

