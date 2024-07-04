Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Qatar Rail Contact Centr...
TRANSPORT

Qatar Rail Contact Centre bags two EMEA awards

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images

The centre was honoured with the Gold Award for the Best Contact Centre

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
July 4, 2024
RELATED TOPICS
QATARTRANSPORT
PHOTO
Qatar Railways Company (Qatar Rail) Contact Centre won two awards from Contact Centre World, the global association for contact centre and customer engagement, at the 2024 Annual EMEA Regional Contact Centre World Conference in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Qatar Rail's Contact Centre has achieved significant recognition at the Global Top Ranking Performers Awards in the EMEA region, a statement said.

The centre was honoured with the Gold Award for the Best Contact Centre Operational Manager and received the Silver Award for the Best Public Services Centre in the MEA region.

These awards are among the most prominent in the field of contact centres, aimed at highlighting the outstanding efforts of companies and individuals in this domain.

Qatar Rail's receipt of these awards reflects the recognition of its significant efforts in developing and continuously improving Contact Center services, as well as enhancing the customer experience at the Doha Metro and Lusail Tram.

Qatar Rail continues to enhance the overall customer experience in co-ordination with its partners by providing ongoing training for the Contact Centre staff.

This training equips them to deliver world-class customer service, ensuring a safe and reliable travel experience for everyone, especially during major events hosted by Qatar.

Qatar Rail’s Contact Centre offers 24/7 service through multiple communication channels for customer interaction, including the customer service number 105, e-mail, mobile app, social media channels, and the website.

The Customer Service Centre team works to provide passengers with outstanding customer service experience through timely response by utilising the latest innovative systems and technologies.

Reflecting the provision of the highest levels of service to the customers of the metro and tram networks through various channels, the overall customer satisfaction rate has reached 99.66% since the launch of the Doha Metro Service in 2019.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2024

DISCOVER MORE

WEATHER

Oman:Northwesterly wind impacts various governorates

Oman:Northwesterly wind impacts various governorates
Oman:Northwesterly wind impacts various governorates
OMAN

Oman: Safety first, ROP tells khareef visitors

Oman: Safety first, ROP tells khareef visitors
Oman: Safety first, ROP tells khareef visitors
DIPLOMACY

Arab meeting on facing nuclear emergencies kicks off Wednesday

Arab meeting on facing nuclear emergencies kicks off Wednesday
Arab meeting on facing nuclear emergencies kicks off Wednesday
ELECTRIC VEHICLE

OAPEC chief: e-vehicles will not impact global oil sales in Kuwait

OAPEC chief: e-vehicles will not impact global oil sales in Kuwait
OAPEC chief: e-vehicles will not impact global oil sales in Kuwait
FISCAL POLICY

Kuwait's projected revenues increase in FY '24-25 budget -- Finance min.

Kuwait's projected revenues increase in FY '24-25 budget -- Finance min.
Kuwait's projected revenues increase in FY '24-25 budget -- Finance min.
IMMIGRATION

EU pays due attention to Kuwait's request for Schengen visa exemption - FM

EU pays due attention to Kuwait's request for Schengen visa exemption - FM
EU pays due attention to Kuwait's request for Schengen visa exemption - FM
TRAVEL AND TOURISM

Visit Qatar CEO takes part in QA’s Hamburg, Germany route launch

Visit Qatar CEO takes part in QA’s Hamburg, Germany route launch
Visit Qatar CEO takes part in QA’s Hamburg, Germany route launch
POLICY

Qatar's Cabinet approves draft law regulating travel and air cargo offices

Qatar's Cabinet approves draft law regulating travel and air cargo offices
Qatar's Cabinet approves draft law regulating travel and air cargo offices

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

Growth of UAE’s non-oil businesses impacted by competitive pressures

2.

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil business activity drops to its lowest in 2.5 years – PMI

3.

Higher oil prices boost GCC equity indices

4.

Dubai real estate update: Rents will continue to rise, but at a slower pace in 2024

5.

Value of shares traded on Saudi bourse surged 72% to $272bln in H1 2024

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Qatar: Ashghal installs 60km vehicle restraint system on Al Shamal Road

2

Transport Minister, Yutong Chairman discuss partnership to set up e-bus factory in Qatar

3

Qatar: Transport minister, Chinese counterpart mull ways to boost ties

4

Qatar: All new road projects to have pedestrian and cycling tracks

5

New metrolink routes to cover more areas in Qatar

LEADERSHIP TALKS

INVESTMENT

Staying invested, diversified fixed income key for resilient portfolio - UBS

Staying invested, diversified fixed income key for resilient portfolio - UBS
Staying invested, diversified fixed income key for resilient portfolio - UBS

LATEST VIDEO

Videos

Top Middle East wealth funds invested $38.2bln in 58 deals

Top Middle East wealth funds invested $38.2bln in 58 deals
Top Middle East wealth funds invested $38.2bln in 58 deals

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

TRANSPORT

Abu Dhabi Ports Group bids for container terminal in India – report

Abu Dhabi Ports Group bids for container terminal in India – report
Abu Dhabi Ports Group bids for container terminal in India – report
ECONOMY

Egypt’s non-oil sector shows signs of uplift in three years – PMI

LEGAL

ADX-listed e& loses appeal against anti-competitive charges in Moroccan court

EQUITIES

Citi raises ADNOC Drilling target price on new contract win

LATEST NEWS
1

Versatile International announces new lighting venture in Saudi Arabia

2

London's FTSE 100 climbs on Smith & Nephew boost; UK polls underway

3

Tesla cars for first time on Chinese government purchase list

4

ANZ, Blackstone launch new wealth management fund in Australia

5

Dubai Road Naming Committee launches ‘Roads Naming Suggestions platform’

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds