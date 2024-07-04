Qatar Rail Contact Centre bags two EMEA awards

Qatar Railways Company (Qatar Rail) Contact Centre won two awards from Contact Centre World, the global association for contact centre and customer engagement, at the 2024 Annual EMEA Regional Contact Centre World Conference in Amsterdam, Netherlands.Qatar Rail's Contact Centre has achieved significant recognition at the Global Top Ranking Performers Awards in the EMEA region, a statement said.The centre was honoured with the Gold Award for the Best Contact Centre Operational Manager and received the Silver Award for the Best Public Services Centre in the MEA region.These awards are among the most prominent in the field of contact centres, aimed at highlighting the outstanding efforts of companies and individuals in this domain.Qatar Rail's receipt of these awards reflects the recognition of its significant efforts in developing and continuously improving Contact Center services, as well as enhancing the customer experience at the Doha Metro and Lusail Tram.Qatar Rail continues to enhance the overall customer experience in co-ordination with its partners by providing ongoing training for the Contact Centre staff.This training equips them to deliver world-class customer service, ensuring a safe and reliable travel experience for everyone, especially during major events hosted by Qatar.Qatar Rail’s Contact Centre offers 24/7 service through multiple communication channels for customer interaction, including the customer service number 105, e-mail, mobile app, social media channels, and the website.The Customer Service Centre team works to provide passengers with outstanding customer service experience through timely response by utilising the latest innovative systems and technologies.Reflecting the provision of the highest levels of service to the customers of the metro and tram networks through various channels, the overall customer satisfaction rate has reached 99.66% since the launch of the Doha Metro Service in 2019.