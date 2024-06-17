Social media
DIPLOMACY

Qatar kindles hope by reuniting Ukrainian families

Grounded in humanitarian principles and international law, Qatar is pioneering a new concept of humanitarian diplomacy

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
June 17, 2024
Reflecting its steadfast approach and ongoing commitment to resolving conflicts through peaceful means and mediation, Qatar has taken significant strides in promoting peace and stability both regionally and internationally.

Grounded in humanitarian principles and international law, Qatar is pioneering a new concept of humanitarian diplomacy aimed at reuniting families torn apart by conflicts and the ravages of war around the world.

Qatar views peace comprehensively, believing that permanent peace is not only about ending violence but also about achieving justice and enhancing human development.

Qatar's achievements in humanitarian diplomacy are evident, notably through its successful mediation efforts in reuniting Ukrainian children with their families, separated by the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Coordinating with both Ukrainian and Russian authorities, Qatar ensured the safety and security of these children and provided appropriate care to complete this humanitarian mission.

This success underscores Qatar's international reliability and its unwavering commitment to enhancing peace, security, and stability globally, highlighting its effective role in resolving various crises through dialogue and peaceful means.

Qatar places a high priority on protecting children affected by conflicts worldwide. It has established numerous partnerships with regional organizations and international partners to end and prevent severe violations against children during armed conflicts. Qatar has also launched several initiatives to support global peace and security.

Qatar has had a successful record in regional and international mediation efforts. Reports indicate its mediation in about 20 regional and international cases between 2007 and 2023.

Highlighting its humanitarian priorities, Qatar is deeply committed to promoting and protecting children's rights globally. This commitment is evident through practical measures and actions taken during various crises and wars, as seen currently in Gaza and Ukraine. Qatar's diplomacy has become a transformative force in the lives of millions, enhancing its international reputation in humanitarian work and contributing to the success of its humanitarian diplomacy.

Qatar's diplomatic efforts have significantly impacted resolving many complex issues and critical humanitarian cases. Despite its geographical location in the Middle East, Qatar's diplomatic initiatives extend globally.

Qatar has repeatedly mediated on purely humanitarian grounds to alleviate the suffering of vulnerable groups severely impacted by conflicts. It prioritises the safety of civilians, especially children, who often bear the brunt of wars and conflicts, leaving deep physical and psychological scars.

Qatar's efforts have successfully resolved numerous conflicts, prevented further escalation, and mitigated crises in various regions worldwide. It has consistently advocated for resolving disputes through dialogue and peaceful means and urged nations to adopt this approach.

The 'Reunion Initiative' launched by Qatar to reunite families separated by the Russia-Ukraine crisis is particularly significant. It underscores Qatar's efforts to protect children affected by wars and highlights its active role in fostering peace and stability globally. This initiative has been welcomed and appreciated by regional and international organizations and partners.

Continuing its efforts to provide effective support for families and children affected by the current crisis, Qatar recently committed $3mn to the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights' office. This funding will support key initiatives, including appointing monitoring experts and establishing and supporting regional offices in Ukraine.

Qatar's pioneering humanitarian initiatives globally reinforce the principle of dialogue as the key to resolving all outstanding issues and conflicts, even if it takes a long time.

Through mediation efforts, Qatar has successfully reunited Ukrainian children with their families in four operations. Currently, Qatar hosts around 20 families who have been reunited, providing them with comprehensive medical, psychological, and social support as part of the health and recovery programme. The aim is to meet the immediate and long-term needs of these families, facilitating their stable recovery and reintegration. Ukraine has expressed profound gratitude to Qatar, its leadership and people, for their assistance during these challenging times.

The process of reuniting families is not limited to meetings between officials of the conflicting parties, whether at the same table or through intermediaries. There are more complex issues and challenges regarding ensuring the safe return of Ukrainian children to their families, including the changing methods of their repatriation.

Since the beginning of the Ukrainian-Russian crisis, Qatar has repeatedly called for dialogue as a means to end the conflict, while working to provide maximum assistance to the children and families affected by the war.

Mediation diplomacy to prevent the outbreak of conflicts and resolve them peacefully is one of the main priorities in Qatar's foreign policy. Qatar's achievements and successful track record in various areas, including peaceful conflict resolution, border dispute resolution, and reuniting children with their families, are evidence of Qatar's dedication to solving international crises and investing in peace.

Through its achievements in various complex mediation efforts, Qatar has gained trust in its successful diplomatic efforts on the international stage. Everyone has witnessed its crucial role in resolving many complex crises and issues in various regions around the world, leading Qatar to hold a prominent international mediator position in conflict resolution and crisis prevention.

Qatar has had a successful record in regional and international mediation efforts. Reports indicate its mediation in about 20 regional and international cases between 2007 and 2023. Qatar has exerted diligent diplomatic and political efforts regionally and internationally, mediating between factions, entities, and countries upon the request of the concerned parties without interfering in the internal affairs of the states, with the aim of bridging differences and finding sustainable solutions to conflicts and disputes, avoiding humanitarian disasters.

Qatar's successful mediation efforts are rooted in its strong belief that resolving conflicts peacefully is a long and arduous process, but it is less costly than wars. Based on this belief, Qatar currently holds a leading global position as a major capital for fair mediation to enhance security, peace, and stability and to resolve conflicts at both regional and international levels.

Qatar views peace comprehensively, believing that permanent peace is not only about ending violence but also about achieving justice and enhancing human development. This includes areas such as education, public health, economic empowerment, job opportunities, and political and economic integration for young people.

Qatar puts significant effort into creating a more peaceful and stable world and ensuring a better future for the people of the region and the world.
