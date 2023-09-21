DOHA: The State of Qatar has declared its formal membership to the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), a recently established organisation with the aim of enhancing international cooperation in the areas of innovation, empowerment, and accelerating the growth of the digital economy.

The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology said in a statement on Wednesday that this is a strategic step that demonstrates Qatar's dedication to growing the digital economy.

Minister of Communications and Information Technology HE Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai noted, "Our association with the DCO reflects Qatar's digital aspirations and our resolve to promote worldwide digital advancement. We aim to integrate Qatar’s digital strides with the collective expertise of the DCO members."

His Excellency added that the State of Qatar's accession to DCO is part of the country's strategy to enhance Qatar's role as a major player internationally in technology and digital innovation, seeking to strengthen the joint exchange of expertise, as well as empowering the youth and entrepreneurs to venture into the digital realm both on regional and international levels.

This membership emphasizes Qatar's aim to lead in digital innovation and foster international digital collaboration.

By aligning with the DCO, Qatar now stands alongside 13 member nations of this organization, which was instituted in 2020, encompassing over half a billion people. The DCO acts as a pivotal platform for nations aspiring to capitalize on digital transition for economic enhancement.

For her part, DCO Secretary-General Deemah Al Yahya expressed her enthusiasm regarding Qatar's entry, mentioning, "Qatar's association underlines the shared belief in the potential of digital collaboration. We anticipate a fruitful collaboration with Qatar’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology to champion comprehensive digital advancement for our international community."

This association amplifies the DCO's collective capabilities, endorsing deeper collaboration in digital knowledge, tech breakthroughs, and innovative business solutions. It positions Qatar for accelerated digital economic development, offering an avenue to vast IT and communication sectors via the DCO's extensive network of member states and partners.

Central to the DCO's mission is the upliftment of the youth, women, and emerging entrepreneurs. The organization advocates for enhanced digital access, skills development, and international digital prospects. It also highlights the need for a cohesive digital framework, including pivotal policies, regulations, and educational initiatives.

It also aims to enhance cross-border data flows, encourage small and medium enterprises, and support entrepreneurship.

Given Qatar's significant digital transformation endeavours, the collaboration with the DCO is set to bolster the international digital landscape.

