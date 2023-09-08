Qatar hails Japan's role in promoting international security and stability

Qatar participated this week in the third session of the ministerial meeting of the Arab-Japan Political Dialogue in Cairo, on the sidelines of the 160th session of the Arab League Council at the ministerial level.HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad al-Muraikhi represented Qatar at the meeting.He expressed Qatar's appreciation for Japan's active role in promoting international security and stability, through its firm and well-established positions on regional issues, most notably the peace process in the Middle East.He noted that both sides can exchange experience and invest energies to reinforce the strategic Arab-Japan partnership and contribute to supporting international security and stability.He highlighted the urgent need for both parties to intensify co-operation amid restructuring of world blocs in face of global and regional crises and international turmoil, such as terrorism, conflicts, sustainable development, climate and environmental changes, energy crises, food supply chains, and others, which requires activating joint efforts among various countries.HE al-Muraikhi pointed out that Arab-Japan relations took practical steps with the League of Arab States and the Government of Japan sealing a memorandum of co-operation in 2013, as a comprehensive institutional framework for Arab-Japan cooperation in political, economic, cultural and educational fields.He hailed the Arab-Japan Economic Forum in 2013 as a basis for co-operation between both sides.Based on these references and understandings, he said, both parties need to collaborate for building world relations based on the principles of good neighbourliness, refrain from using force, do not interfere in internal affairs, respect the unity, independence, sovereignty and integrity of territories, and resolve disputes through peaceful means.HE al-Muraikhi highlighted the need for finding political solutions based on international legitimacy resolutions for regional issues and Middle East crises, calling for paying the utmost attention to reach a just, comprehensive, and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue by establishing an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.He expressed Qatar's aspiration to develop Arab-Japan relations at the level of the joint Arab action system and bilateral relations, in a way that contributes to increasing communication and co-ordination to enhance co-operation in all fields.Qatar's determination to move forward in developing Qatar-Japan relations was culminated in His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani's visit to Japan in January 2019 that saw the signing of several multi-field memorandums of co-operation, he said.HE al-Muraikhi highlighted the first and second editions of Qatar-Japan strategic dialogue held in Aug 2021 and Jan 2023 respectively. Both sides agreed on enhancing cooperation in the political and security fields, including establishing an international order based on the rule of law and cooperation in order to ensure regional stability, as well as the defense field.He stressed Qatar endeavours to develop technology, artificial intelligence and clean energy in co-operation with Japan, noting that both countries have many points of convergence within the framework of the economic aspects of Qatar Vision 2030. This includes stable LNG supplies and expanded joint energy investments and reinforced cultural relations and exchange of expertise in technology.HE al-Muraikhi reiterated Qatar's keenness to bolster co-operation with Japan through the continuation of the effective partnership with Japanese companies operating in infrastructure projects in Qatar, especially in the energy sector, recalling Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's July visit to Doha that resulted in strengthening communication and co-ordination for bilateral co-operation, and the announcement of elevating bilateral relations to the level of strategic partnership, which contributes to deepening co-operation in areas of common interest.He affirmed Qatar's support for the outcomes of this session to push Arab-Japan relations to broader horizons and enhance the opportunities for political, economic and cultural co-operation in broader areas to achieve the aspirations of Arab and Japanese people for security, progress and prosperity.