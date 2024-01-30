Social media
Qatar Financial Centre Authority in pact with Meeza to foster sustained growth in Qatar's tech ecosystem

Under this partnership, the QFC will introduce firms registered on its platform to the wide variety of services offered by Meeza at special and competitive rates

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
January 30, 2024
The Qatar Financial Centre Authority (QFCA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Meeza, the leading provider of managed IT services and solutions in Qatar, to foster sustained growth within the country’s tech ecosystem.
Under this partnership, the QFC will introduce firms registered on its platform to the wide variety of services offered by Meeza at special and competitive rates. These services include data centre services, cloud services, managed IT services, cyber security services, IT solutions, IT security services and more.
The MoU intends to promote closer collaboration between the two entities to boost innovation and the exchange of knowledge and expertise.
Both parties will also jointly organise and host events and launch initiatives of mutual interest in line with their respective strategic goals.
"Financial services, along with fintech, are among our key focus areas. This strategic partnership with Meeza will enhance our clients’ IT capabilities by providing them access to first-rate digital solutions and highly resilient and reliable data centres that Meeza provides to various business sectors. This collaboration will contribute to Qatar’s efforts in digital transformation, cyber security, and data protection domains," QFCA chief executive officer Yousuf Mohamed al-Jaida said.
Mohsin Nasser al-Marri, acting chief executive officer, Meeza, said the tie-up marks a significant milestone in advancing Qatar’s digital landscape.
"By joining forces with QFC, we aim to provide unparalleled IT solutions to businesses registered on the QFC platform, further accelerating their digital transformation journey," he said, adding this partnership underscores its commitment to fostering innovation, knowledge exchange, and the growth of Qatar’s technology ecosystem.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
