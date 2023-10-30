Qatar Airways Holidays has announced a new redemption feature enabling Qatar Airways Privilege Club members to spend their ‘Avios’ online on holiday packages, including flights, hotels and experiences all in one place. This new feature is available on qatarairwaysholidays.com, where members will have the flexibility of choosing to purchase their packages by paying fully or partially with Avios.

Furthermore, for every booking made, members will collect Avios and Qpoints for the holiday package, in addition to the Avios and Qpoints collected on Qatar Airways flights, opening a world of unmatched rewards. Qpoints are awarded to help members upgrade or renew their tier with Privilege Club. The higher the membership tier, the greater are the benefits.

Qatar Airways Holidays allows users to combine world leading Qatar Airways flights with over 60,000 hotels around the world. They can also choose from flight + cruise holidays and exclusive sports travel packages such as Formula 1 and Paris-Saint Germain ticket-inclusive packages, all of which can now be paid for using Avios.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said: “At Qatar Airways Holidays, we continue our mission to provide the best of the travel industry for our GCC travellers. Our Privilege Club members in the GCC can now avail of the option to purchase their Qatar Airways Holidays packages using their Avios, expanding their spending opportunities.This new feature comes as part of our ongoing developments in both our leisure division and loyalty programme, which we believe will elevate how our Privilege Club members collect and spend their Avios.”

