Qatar Airways offers benefits for retirees

Qatar Airways revealed a number of inclusive offers for the Qatari retirees who possess retirement cards, as an appreciation for their dedication and hard work during the previous years.This was revealed during a ceremony held by the national carrier of Qatar, which included the official inauguration of the Traditional Qatari Heritage and Hospitality Souq Al Matar Tuesday evening, at Hamad International Airport.Souq Al Matar being the Arabic word for the airport is a traditional Qatari Souq located in the North Node terminal of HIA, featuring seven shops and two restaurants.CEO of Qatar Airways Group Engr. Badr Mohammed al-Meer said that these offers will be valid as of the beginning of 2024, for all Qatari retirees who hold retirement cards, according to which they will receive discounted tickets by 25 % for first class and business class, and 50 % for economy class onboard all Qatar Airways flights to more than 170 destinations around the world.On top of that, he clarified that the Qatari pensioners holders of retirement cards will be granted discounts up to 20 % in the restaurants, cafes and retail stores in the Qatar Duty Free.Al-Meer, said: "Our goal has always been to ensure that the travel experience at Hamad International Airport remains one of the best in the world. Souq Al Matar brings a whole new dimension to passengers, where they can shop, dine, and experience a taste of Qatar without having to leave the airport. We have once again raised the bar of what the airport experience can aspire to be, making it a part of the cultural experience itself, not just a transit hub."For his part, Director General of the General Retirement and Social Insurance Authority Ahmed bin Ali al-Hammadi called on all institutions operating in the country to contribute to such initiatives, which reflect society's appreciation and praise for the efforts made by retirees throughout their years of service, for the sake of the nation's advancement.He pointed out that these discounts come within the framework of the great keenness that the wise leadership attaches to supporting and caring for the retirees and providing them with the necessary support in view of their tireless efforts and dedication in serving this generous nation.