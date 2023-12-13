Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Qatar Airways offers ben...
AIRLINES

Qatar Airways offers benefits for retirees

Reuters Images
Reuters Images
Reuters Images

This was revealed during a ceremony held by the national carrier of Qatar

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
December 13, 2023
QATARAIRLINES
PHOTO
Qatar Airways revealed a number of inclusive offers for the Qatari retirees who possess retirement cards, as an appreciation for their dedication and hard work during the previous years.
This was revealed during a ceremony held by the national carrier of Qatar, which included the official inauguration of the Traditional Qatari Heritage and Hospitality Souq Al Matar Tuesday evening, at Hamad International Airport.
Souq Al Matar being the Arabic word for the airport is a traditional Qatari Souq located in the North Node terminal of HIA, featuring seven shops and two restaurants.
CEO of Qatar Airways Group Engr. Badr Mohammed al-Meer said that these offers will be valid as of the beginning of 2024, for all Qatari retirees who hold retirement cards, according to which they will receive discounted tickets by 25 % for first class and business class, and 50 % for economy class onboard all Qatar Airways flights to more than 170 destinations around the world.
On top of that, he clarified that the Qatari pensioners holders of retirement cards will be granted discounts up to 20 % in the restaurants, cafes and retail stores in the Qatar Duty Free.
Al-Meer, said: "Our goal has always been to ensure that the travel experience at Hamad International Airport remains one of the best in the world. Souq Al Matar brings a whole new dimension to passengers, where they can shop, dine, and experience a taste of Qatar without having to leave the airport. We have once again raised the bar of what the airport experience can aspire to be, making it a part of the cultural experience itself, not just a transit hub."
For his part, Director General of the General Retirement and Social Insurance Authority Ahmed bin Ali al-Hammadi called on all institutions operating in the country to contribute to such initiatives, which reflect society's appreciation and praise for the efforts made by retirees throughout their years of service, for the sake of the nation's advancement.
He pointed out that these discounts come within the framework of the great keenness that the wise leadership attaches to supporting and caring for the retirees and providing them with the necessary support in view of their tireless efforts and dedication in serving this generous nation.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

DISCOVER MORE

INFRASTRUCTURE

Archirodon-DEME consortium wins Port of NEOM contract

Archirodon-DEME consortium wins Port of NEOM contract
Archirodon-DEME consortium wins Port of NEOM contract
TELECOM

Thuraya launches enhanced XT-PRO Dual satellite phone

Thuraya launches enhanced XT-PRO Dual satellite phone
Thuraya launches enhanced XT-PRO Dual satellite phone
CLIMATE CHANGE

World Bank to increase climate financing for MENA region to $10bln by 2025: Official

World Bank to increase climate financing for MENA region to $10bln by 2025: Official
World Bank to increase climate financing for MENA region to $10bln by 2025: Official
WEATHER

Meteorology Department warns of poor horizontal visibility at places at first in Qatar

Meteorology Department warns of poor horizontal visibility at places at first in Qatar
Meteorology Department warns of poor horizontal visibility at places at first in Qatar
TRAVEL AND TOURISM

Qatar offers a wide range of destinations

Qatar offers a wide range of destinations
Qatar offers a wide range of destinations
EQUITIES

Mideast Stocks: Major Gulf markets mixed ahead of Fed decision

Mideast Stocks: Major Gulf markets mixed ahead of Fed decision
Mideast Stocks: Major Gulf markets mixed ahead of Fed decision
INNOVATION

Push for innovative telecom solutions in Bahrain

Push for innovative telecom solutions in Bahrain
Push for innovative telecom solutions in Bahrain
OIL AND GAS

Energy strategy in focus: Bahrain

Energy strategy in focus: Bahrain
Energy strategy in focus: Bahrain
MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

Abu Dhabi is the world’s newest billionaire haven: Bloomberg

2.

PIF's Sanabil Investments leads $28mln funding for Saudi fintech Lendo

3.

UAE’s first commercial brewery set to open in Abu Dhabi - Bloomberg

4.

New draft text will address the ‘red lines’ from parties: COP28 Director General Suwaidi

5.

SABIC chief predicts difficult year for chemicals industry in 2024 – Bloomberg

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Qatar Airways, HIA welcome Iberia to Doha

2

Qatar Airways launches flight to NEOM in Saudi Arabia

3

Qatar Airways resumes flights to Yanbu, airline's 8th connection in Saudi Arabia

4

Middle East carriers' profits likely to reach $3.1bln in 2024

5

Qatar Airways introduces new organic food choices for passengers

LEADERSHIP TALKS

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Sustainable finance key component of UAE’s economic future – Minister of Economy

Sustainable finance key component of UAE’s economic future – Minister of Economy
Sustainable finance key component of UAE’s economic future – Minister of Economy

LATEST VIDEO

LOGISTICS

VIDEO: DP World's 2024 shipping expansion plans, green transition efforts

VIDEO: DP World's 2024 shipping expansion plans, green transition efforts
VIDEO: DP World's 2024 shipping expansion plans, green transition efforts

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

CLIMATE CHANGE

US Climate Envoy John Kerry urges countries to update long-term strategies on climate

US Climate Envoy John Kerry urges countries to update long-term strategies on climate
US Climate Envoy John Kerry urges countries to update long-term strategies on climate
CLIMATE CHANGE

COP28: Campaigners say the ‘writing is on the wall’ for oil and gas industry, in response to new draft text

COP 28 DUBAI

UAE Consensus: Global Stocktake draft text accepted at COP28

COP 28 DUBAI

COP28: New draft text on climate deal published; calls for transitioning away from fossil fuels

LATEST NEWS
1

Pakistan court indicts Imran Khan for leaking state secrets - Express News TV

2

China Nov bank loans rise to $151.73bln, miss forecasts

3

Vietnam, China agree to promote ties with more substantive defence, security cooperation

4

India's Mahindra and Mahindra, others to invest $105mln in two-wheeler unit

5

Sterling tumbles after UK economy shrinks

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds