He noted that the Qatari construction and building sector provides tremendous opportunities, especially within the framework of the Qatar National Vision (QNV) 2030), which serves as the strategic growth plan of the Qatari government, aiming to transform Qatar into a diversified economy based on self-sufficiency and reduced reliance on oil.

He expected the 19th edition of Project Qatar to play an important role in achieving Qatar’s vision by showcasing the region’s products and materials and highlighting the importance of the Qatari construction and building sector for the national economy.

“Through government support, the event offers numerous opportunities for national and foreign contracting companies to expand in the Qatari market and contribute to increasing the flow of foreign direct investments into Qatar,” he added.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors and meeting top exhibitors from around the world who will present advanced solutions for the construction and building sector in the region,” he commented.

Reports indicate that the Qatari construction and building sector is expected to grow by 2.3 percent this year and at an average rate of 3.6 percent between 2023 and 2026, thanks to investments aligned with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

The Qatari government approved new law regulating partnerships between the public and private sectors, which is expected to attract more foreign direct investments to the country. These factors support the anticipated continuous growth of the construction sector in Qatar, aligned with the development targets the country aims to achieve by 2030.

In addition to the participation of international and Qatari companies, the 19th edition of the “Project Qatar” exhibition features several dedicated areas and highlights to cater to the evolving needs of the Qatari market and its customers.

One of the key highlights of the exhibition is the presence of innovative and sustainable solutions for the construction and building sector.

With an increasing focus on sustainability and green initiatives, the exhibition showcases advanced technologies and practices that promote energy efficiency, reduce environmental impact, and enhance overall sustainability in construction projects.

The exhibition also provides a platform for the introduction of cutting-edge building materials and technologies. Visitors can explore a wide range of products, including the latest in construction equipment, machinery, tools, building materials, electrical systems, and much more. Exhibitors from around the world showcase their offerings, allowing attendees to stay up-to-date with the latest trends and advancements in the industry.

To facilitate knowledge sharing and professional development, the “Project Qatar” exhibition hosts a series of conferences, seminars, and workshops. Industry experts and thought leaders share their insights, discuss emerging trends, and provide valuable information on various aspects of the construction and building sector. These knowledge-sharing sessions will help attendees gain in-depth knowledge and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving industry.

The exhibition serves as a networking hub, connecting local and international businesses, investors, and industry professionals. Attendees have the opportunity to forge new partnerships, establish valuable contacts, and explore potential collaborations. The networking events and business matchmaking sessions facilitate meaningful interactions and pave the way for future business ventures.