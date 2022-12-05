ABU DHABI - President of Israel Isaac Herzog today arrived in the UAE to participate in the first edition of the Abu Dhabi Space Debate, which kicked off under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received President Herzog upon his arrival at the Presidential Flight in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of Mohamed Mahmoud Al Khaja, UAE Ambassador to Israel.

The Abu Dhabi Space Debate, which will run from 5th to 7th December, is organised by the UAE Space Agency with the participation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Ministry of Defence.