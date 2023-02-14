DUBAI – Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi departed from the UAE today after attending the World Government Summit as the head of a high-level delegation.

Egypt is the guest of honour at the 10th World Government Summit, which is being held in Dubai from 13th - 15th February.

President El-Sisi was seen off at the Dubai International Airport by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

Present on the occasion were, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council; and H.H. Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated.