A presentation on corporate tax introduction in Bahrain was organised by Bahrain Chapter of the Institution of Chartered Accountants of India (BCICAI) at the Diplomat Radission Blu Hotel, Residence and Spa.

Led by Keypoint’s corporate tax expert Naveed Jeddy, the presentation covered a range of topics from reviewing the corporate structure, advising the board of governance on tax liabilities and tax planning, likelihood introduction of corporate tax timelines in the kingdom, identifying the high risk transactions to setting up risk mitigation strategies.

Sthanumurthy Viswanathan Meera, chairman of BCICAI, and Arunkumar Rajagopalan, executive committee member, delivered the opening and closing remarks respectively, during the session that was attended by more than 100 members of the professionals forum.