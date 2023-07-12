Social media
Planning and Statistics Authority: 641 building permits issued in June

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
July 12, 2023
Data from the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA) revealed that 641 building permits were issued during the month of June in various municipalities in the country, a decrease of 15%, compared to 758 building permits issued in the previous month “May 2023”.
A PSA press release said that when comparing number of permits issued in June 2023 with those issued in the previous month of May we noted a general decrease in most of the municipalities: Al Wakra (32%), Al Doha (30%), Al Shamal (25%), Umm Slal (20%), Al Sheehaniya (13%), Al Rayyan (1%), On the other hand, there was a clear increase in the municipality of: Al Daayen (3%) and Al Khor (2%).
In a quick review of the data on building permits issued during the month of June 2023, according to their geographical distribution, municipality of Al Rayyan comes at the top of the municipalities where the number of building permits issued were 185 permits, i.e. 29% of the total issued permits, while municipality of Al Doha came in second place with 118 permits, i.e. 18%, followed by Al Wakra and Al Daayen municipality with 112 permits, i.e.17% each, then municipality of Al Khor with 44 permits, i.e.7%. The rest of the municipalities were as follows: Umm Slal 41 permits (6%), Al Sheehaniya 20 permits (3%), and finally Al Shamal 9 permits (1%).
In terms of type of permits issued, data indicates that the new building permits (residential and non-residential) constitutes 37% (239 permits) of the total building permits issued during the month of June 2023, while the percentage of additions permits constituted 60% (387 permits), and finally fencing permits with 2% (15 permits).
By analysing new residential buildings permits data, we find that villas top the list, accounting for 85% (170 permits) of all new residential buildings permits, followed by dwellings of housing loans permits by 7% (14 permits) and apartments buildings permits by 6% (12 permits) On the other hand, industrial buildings e.g., workshops/factories were found to be in the forefront of non-residential buildings permits with 38% (15 permits), followed by commercial buildings and mosques with 28% (11 permits) each, then governmental buildings with 5% (2 permits).
Regarding the building completion certificates, and by comparing the number of certificates issued in June 2023 with those issued in the previous month we noted a general decrease of 23%. This decrease was clearly noted in the municipalities of: Al Shamal (75%), Al Rayyan (33%), Al Wakra (29%), Al Daayen (16%), Al Doha (15%), Umm Slal (13%).
On the other hand, there was a clear increase in the municipality of: Al Sheehaniya (23%) and Al Khor (8%) In a quick review of the data on building completion certificates issued during the month of June 2023, according to their geographical distribution, we find that Al Rayyan municipality come at the top of the municipalities where the number of building completion certificates issued were 78 certificates, i.e. (22%) of the total issued certificates, while municipality of Al Wakra came in second place with 75 certificates, i.e. (21%), followed by municipality of Al Daayen with 72 certificates (20%), then municipality of Al Doha with 71 certificates, i.e.20%. The rest of the municipalities were as follows: Umm Slal 27 certificates 8%, Al Sheehaniya 16 certificates 4%, Al Khor 14 certificates 4%, Al Shamal 4 certificates 1%.
In terms of type of certificates issued, data indicates that the new building completion certificates (residential and non-residential) constitutes 76% (271 certificates) of the total building certificates issued during the month of June 2023, while the percentage of additions certificates constituted 24% (86 certificates).
By analysing new residential buildings completion certificates data, we find that villas top the list, accounting for 88% (182 certificates) of all new residential buildings completion certificates, followed by apartments buildings by 6% (12 certificates), then dwellings of housing loans certificates by 5% (10 certificates).
On the other hand, commercial buildings were found to be in the forefront of non-residential buildings completion certificates with 68% (43 certificates), followed by industrial buildings e.g., workshops and factories with 19% (12 certificates), then mosques with 8% (5 certificates).
Building permits and building completion certificates data is of particular importance as it is considered an indicator for the performance of the construction sector which in turn occupies a significant position in the national economy.
It is worth mentioning that the release of this monthly data comes under the joint cooperation between the Planning and Statistics Authority and the Ministry of Municipality to make use of the existing electronic link between the two sides.
