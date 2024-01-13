Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas warned on Wednesday of the seriousness of the measures taken by the Israeli occupation authorities to displace the Palestinian people from the Gaza Strip or the West Bank, including Jerusalem. He cited the statements issued by Israeli ministers and officials, which call for the expulsion of the Palestinian people from their land.

During his meeting with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken at the presidential residence in Ramallah, Abbas expressed his complete rejection of the displacement of any Palestinian citizen, whether in the Gaza Strip or the West Bank, and he said he would not allow it to happen.

Abbas reiterated that the Gaza Strip is an integral part of the Palestinian state, and he refused to accept or deal with the plans of the occupation authorities to separate it or cut off any part of it. He urged the release of the Palestinian clearing funds immediately, saying that their detention was contrary to the conventions and international law.

“The Gaza Strip has priority, and our people, who fall under the responsibility of the state of Palestine and its administration, will not be abandoned,” he said.

President Abbas called for an immediate end to the war of extermination that the Palestinian people are facing in Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

He advocated for the implementation of a political solution based on international legitimacy, starting with the accession of the state of Palestine to full membership in the United Nations by a resolution of the Security Council, and the convening of an international peace conference to end the Israeli occupation of the land of the state of Palestine, with East Jerusalem as its capital, which will achieve peace and security for all.

According to the Palestinian news agency Wafa, President Abbas discussed with the US Secretary of State the latest developments in the situation in the Palestinian territories, the efforts exerted to stop the Israeli aggression against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including Jerusalem.

The meeting also addressed the importance of speeding up the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and enabling shelter centers and hospitals to play their role in providing what is necessary to alleviate the suffering of citizens.

