RAFAH - The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) continues distributing humanitarian aid to the people of the Gaza Strip as part of the "Galant Knight 3" humanitarian operation launched by the UAE to support the brotherly Palestinian people.

Between 23rd and 30th January, the ERC successfully reached out to 609,314 beneficiaries, distributing essential aid such as food parcels, relief kits containing hygiene items, and tents.

Additionally, the ERC operated 17 charity kitchens to distribute meals to displaced people in Rafah, Khan Yunis, and the Central Governorate, while also supporting bakeries with flour to address the shortage.

The UAE, under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, initiated the "Galant Knight 3" humanitarian operation in November to provide humanitarian aid to Palestinian people in Gaza, embodying the values of solidarity and cooperation.