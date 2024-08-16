Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman's Ministry of Labour has reported significant progress in its employment plan for the first half of 2024.

A combined total of 14,074 Omani citizens have found jobs in both the public and private sectors.

According to data revealed by ministry, during the period from January to June 2024 a total of 30,394. over 50% of the employed individuals were securing their first jobs.

The ministry aims to employ 10,000 job seekers in the government sector, of which 6,963 jobs have been completed, while it aims to employ 16 job seekers in the private sector, of which 7,111 have been completed.

In the field of training linked to employment, the total number of trainees reached 1,412 employees, with a completion rate of 16%, as the government sector received 305 trainees, and the private sector 1,107 trainees during the first half of the year. While the ministry aims to accommodate 2,000 trainees in the government sector, and 7,000 trainees in the private sector during the year.

The ministry is actively training individuals to improve their employability. The ministry explained that it aims to employ and train 35,000 job seekers during the year, of which 15,486 jobs and training opportunities linked to employment have been completed, with a completion rate of 44.25%.

Overall, the Ministry of Labour's efforts to boost employment in Oman are yielding positive results.

