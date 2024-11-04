

KUWAIT CITY, Nov 4: A recent report from the Ministry of Health revealed that the total number of medical doctors working within the ministry exceeds 12,000, while the number of dentists is approximately 2,900. The report also confirmed that 1,665 doctors are working in the private medical sector, along with 4,276 nurses ( male and female).

In the oil sector, the total number of doctors is 307, with 634 nurses employed. The report noted that visits to outpatient clinics in private hospitals reached 3.682 million in 2022, with emergency clinics accounting for 14 percent of these visits, followed by obstetrics and gynecology clinics at 12.9 percent.

Additionally, the report highlighted that Al-Ahmadi Hospital performed 13,557 surgical operations in 2022, with 9,861 patient discharges. Outpatient clinic visits at the hospital exceeded half a million, of which 83.5 percent were by Kuwaiti nationals.

In private hospitals, Dar Al-Shifa Hospital recorded the highest percentage of total discharges at 17.9 percent, followed by Al-Salam Hospital at 15.2 percent. Al-Salam Hospital also recorded the highest percentage of operations, at 21.5 percent. At the departmental level, discharges from obstetrics and gynecology constituted about 35.7 percent of total discharges from private hospitals.

Regarding surgical operations, the report confirmed that general surgery represented 33.6 percent of all procedures, followed by obstetrics and gynecology surgeries at 24.2 percent.

