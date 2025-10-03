Saudi Arabia's Oil Sustainability Program (OSP) and Sika Saudi Arabia have signed a strategic memorandum of understanding to support innovation in the construction and industrial sectors and strengthen environmental and economic sustainability throughout Saudi Arabia.

The agreement aligns national efforts to promote sustainable development and localise advanced technologies in the construction and industrial sectors, said a Saudi Press Agency report.

It focuses on delivering innovative solutions that enhance quality and efficiency, reduce emissions, and improve the performance of projects across these sectors. The agreement also supports the use of advanced polymer materials and the development of local supply chains in line with the demands of the Saudi market.

Areas of collaboration include technical knowledge-sharing, capacity building through specialized training programs, and closer engagement with local suppliers to deliver integrated and sustainable solutions. The agreement also includes organizing joint workshops designed to showcase the role of innovation in construction and foster a culture of sustainability across the ecosystem.

This strategic partnership is part of OSP’s broader initiatives to accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies and promote industrial integration, contributing to the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and supporting the national economy.

