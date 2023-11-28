Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Ooredoo, QNBN sign partn...
MARITIME

Ooredoo, QNBN sign partnership deal for Doha Port project development

Qatar is witnessing an unprecedented rise in development and growth across all sectors

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
November 28, 2023
QATARMARITIME
PHOTO
Ooredoo and Qatar National Broad Network (QNBN) have joined forces to develop the Doha Port project, a monumental step towards realising Qatar National Vision 2030.
Ooredoo CEO Sheikh Ali bin Jabor al-Thani and QNBN CEO Ahmed Mohamed al-Kuwari signed a partnership agreement to advance the development of the port project.
Qatar is witnessing an unprecedented rise in development and growth across all sectors, particularly in telecommunications and information technology, aligning with the Qatar National Vision 2030.
To achieve the envisioned objectives, Qatar National Broad Network was established to implement the highest global standards in evolving telecommunication infrastructure. The company is dedicated to contributing to the development of various state sectors and supporting governmental and security entities in line with the steps to realise this vision.
Sheikh Ali said: “Our partnership with QNBN in developing the Doha Port project is a testament to Ooredoo’s dedication to technological excellence and innovation. This project is not just about enhancing infrastructure, it’s about shaping the future of Qatar’s digital landscape.”
Al-Kuwari said the company’s agreement with Ooredoo garnered global acclaim due to its exceptional success, particularly in supporting projects that excel amid the foundational role that the telecommunications sector is playing.
This initiative reaffirms the ongoing, fruitful, and constructive collaboration between both entities aimed at benefiting and advancing Qatar. It underscores their shared commitment to drive sustainable economic development through technological advancement and knowledge transfer.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

DISCOVER MORE

COP 28 DUBAI

High cost of capital a bane for energy transition ahead of COP28

High cost of capital a bane for energy transition ahead of COP28
High cost of capital a bane for energy transition ahead of COP28
ECONOMY

Qatar's economy grows 1% in Q2

Qatar's economy grows 1% in Q2
Qatar's economy grows 1% in Q2
TRUCE

More captives to be freed as Israel-Hamas truce extended

More captives to be freed as Israel-Hamas truce extended
More captives to be freed as Israel-Hamas truce extended
INFRASTRUCTURE

Dubai to become the ‘world’s most cycle friendly city’

Dubai to become the ‘world’s most cycle friendly city’
Dubai to become the ‘world’s most cycle friendly city’
TRAVEL AND TOURISM

RAK to join ‘top wedding destination’ list with new marriage law

RAK to join ‘top wedding destination’ list with new marriage law
RAK to join ‘top wedding destination’ list with new marriage law
COP 28 DUBAI

Al Neyadi affirms space as earth's monitoring point

Al Neyadi affirms space as earth's monitoring point
Al Neyadi affirms space as earth's monitoring point
AID

US sending three military planes with Gaza aid

US sending three military planes with Gaza aid
US sending three military planes with Gaza aid
PHILANTHROPY

Qatar Charity inaugurates 10 new schools in Bangladesh

Qatar Charity inaugurates 10 new schools in Bangladesh
Qatar Charity inaugurates 10 new schools in Bangladesh
MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

New commitments slow as G20 countries struggle to meet growing climate finance needs – LSEG

2.

IPO market to accelerate in 2024 – Goldman Sachs

3.

Could AI surveillance software wipe out insider trading?

4.

Saudi Exchange begins trading single stock options contract today

5.

UAE-based VC firm Modus invests $2.8mln in new start-ups

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Qatar Tourism in pact with Mowasalat to enhance cruise tourism experience

2

Qatar: Maritime Transport Affairs conducts 3,753 transactions in Q3

3

Qatar records 39% year-on-year jump in transshipment volumes in October

4

Cruise ship 'Mein Schiff 2' arrives at Old Doha Port

5

Chinese warships arrive at Hamad Port on courtesy visit

LEADERSHIP TALKS

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Sustainable finance key component of UAE’s economic future – Minister of Economy

Sustainable finance key component of UAE’s economic future – Minister of Economy
Sustainable finance key component of UAE’s economic future – Minister of Economy

LATEST VIDEO

ENVIRONMENT

VIDEO: How geopolitical conflicts impact the global environment

VIDEO: How geopolitical conflicts impact the global environment
VIDEO: How geopolitical conflicts impact the global environment

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

INVESTMENT

Qatar Investment Authority invests $50mln in India's dental services group

Qatar Investment Authority invests $50mln in India's dental services group
Qatar Investment Authority invests $50mln in India's dental services group
CONSTRUCTION

Wasl awards Dubai's largest construction contract since 2017 to Chinese firm: MEED

AVIATION

Abu Dhabi Airport eyes ‘exponential growth’ with construction of new satellite building

WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Abu Dhabi wealth fund set to create one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies

LATEST NEWS
1

Euro zone bond yields hold steady after sharp drop

2

High cost of capital a bane for energy transition ahead of COP28

3

Phillips leads NZ fightback after Mahmudul half-century in Sylhet

4

Dollar around three-month low, set for biggest monthly fall in 2023

5

UK's Cameron to underline support for Ukraine at NATO meeting

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds