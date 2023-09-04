A NEW service has been launched to renew residency and work permits for expatriates when they are outside Bahrain.Covering expats working in the commercial and government sectors, registered labourers and domestic workers, the service will be delivered in co-ordination with the Labour Market Regularly Authority (LMRA), Interior Ministry’s Under-Secretary for Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs (NPRA) Shaikh Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa said yesterday.

The service would be obtained via the National Portal of Bahrain if the residency permit is renewed. The work permit could be renewed through the Expatriate Management System or official LMRA channels.Shaikh Hisham said that the process of development and modernisation of services was proceeding in co-operation with the government and private organisations.He praised the successful co-ordination with the LMRA to provide many facilities.LMRA CEO Nibras Talib underlined the strong partnership between LMRA and the NPRA, highlighting their dedication to provide facilities to reinforce the work environment.

He said that the service would allow employers to renew their employees’ work permits outside Bahrain online, while the renewing process should be before the expiry date.He pointed out that this step was within the framework of accelerating the pace of work and meeting the needs of business owners and investors for expatriate workers.

The employer will also be able to renew the work permit through the Expatriate Management System by choosing the duration of the work permit and completing the payment process, in addition to the employer’s ability to complete the renewal process and pay the fees determined by visiting one of the banks licensed by the LMRA.

