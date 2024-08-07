Muscat: The total electricity production in the Sultanate of Oman till the end of May 2024 grew by 1.4% to 15,769.6 gigawatts per hour, compared to 15,553 gigawatts per hour during the corresponding period in 2023, according to statistics released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The governorates of North Al Batinah, South Al Batinah and Al Dhahirah registered a total production of 9437.4 gigawatts per hour. Total production in the Governorate of Muscat increased by 46.9% to stand at 113.9 gigawatts per hour, while production in Dhofar Governorate went up by 16.9 to reach 2304.2 gigawatts per hour.

Moreover, total production in the governorates of North Al Sharqiyah and South Al Sharqiyah rose by 5% to reach 3679.9 gigawatts per hour. Meanwhile, production declined in the Al Wusta governorate by 33.3% to reach 60.9 gigawatts per hour.

Musandam Governorate saw an increase in electricity production by 3.4% to reach 155.8 gigawatts per hour.

Statistics indicate that the net electricity production of Oman till the end of May 2024 dropped by 0.9% to reach 14926.9 gigawatts per hour.

On the other hand, Oman’s production of water by the end of May 2024 reached 205,753,300 cubic meters, compared to 210,684,200 cubic meters during the corresponding period in 2023.

