The National Search and Rescue Team of the Sultanate of Oman's Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority (CDAA) has been continuing with its humanitarian efforts in a number of sites affected by the devastating earthquake in the city of Antakya, Republic of Türkiye, in search of survivors from under the rubble using special equipment and techniques.

The International Search and Rescue Advisory Board of the United Nations Office (INSARAG) has documented the number of missions carried out by the National Search and Rescue Team and the sectors in which the team worked in the Republic of Türkiye, which resulted in the safe rescue of two people. According to official sources, the team has been combing buildings and houses in the affected areas despite the challenges.

Meanwhile, the International Rescue Committee has been responding to the crisis by providing critical financial support to partner organisations working in northwest Syria and Türkiye.

This will include providing thousands of households with cash and essential items, such as household kits, dignity kits for women and girls, and hygiene supplies including towels and blankets. As part of our work to support essential health services in affected areas, the IRC is launching two mobile health teams which will provide treatment and care to survivors. We will also set up safe spaces for women and children affected by the crisis.



