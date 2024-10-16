ANKARA-- An earthquake measuring 5.9 degrees on the Richter scale struck Turkiye's southern Malatya province early Wednesday, according to the country's disaster and emergency authority (AFAD).

The quake, which took place at 10:46 am (local time), was at a depth of 10.07 km below the earth, the AFAD said in a press release on its website.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties, Chief of Malatya Municipality Sami Er said in a press statement.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).