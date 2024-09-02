Muscat: With the operations shifting to the Central Vegetable and Fruit Market (Silal), the loss of fruits and vegetables has been less than 5 percent compared to the previous situation in the Mavelah market, which reached about 35 percent.

Ali bin Muslim Al Muqbali, Managing Director of Silal, said that one of the main reasons for the decline in the loss rate is that agricultural products are stored at Silal in air-conditioned halls, unlike the situation in Mavelah market where the products were often affected by weather factors, especially during summer, which affects the quality of the products and exposes them to spoilage.

The integrated facilities in "Silal", which is the newest wholesale market in the vegetables and fruits sector in the region, are also distinguished by its ability to deal with large quantities of vegetables and fruits so that they are received, traded, and stored in a record time.

He stressed the refrigerated warehouses and the air-conditioned display area prepared for this purpose, in addition to other logistical services, contributed significantly to maintaining the quality of the products and ensuring that they reach consumers with high quality.

The Silal “market has an air-conditioned wholesale hall with an area of ​​30,000 sqm, in addition to 90 refrigerated warehouses with an area of ​​126 sqm per refrigerator.

It has plans to establish additional refrigerated and storage spaces with an area of ​​more than 21,000 sqm, which will raise the market’s capacity to about 31,000 tonnes, in keeping with the increasing demand from traders and local and international companies.

Silal Market is distinguished by its prime location on the Batinah Expressway, half an hour away from Muscat International Airport and Suwaiq Port, and about two hours from Sohar Port.

