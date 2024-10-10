Muscat – Oman’s Ministry of Energy and Minerals announced on Wednesday the signing of two new mining concession agreements for the development of Concession Areas 11-A and 51-F, as part of the sultanate’s efforts to expand its mining industry. The agreements were signed with Oman Chromite Company and Minerals Development Oman (MDO).

H E Eng Salim Nasser al-Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals, signed the agreement for Concession Area 11-A on behalf of the Omani government, while Humaid Masoud Ali al-Maqbali, Chairman of Oman Chromite Company, signed on behalf of the company.

Concession Area 11-A is located in northern Oman, in the Buraimi Governorate, and covers an area of 1,438 square kilometers. The area is characterised by its ophiolite sequence in the eastern part and contains indicators of chromium and copper, making it strategically important.

H E Aufi also signed the agreement for Concession Area 51-F on behalf of the Omani government, while Nasser Saif al-Maqbali, CEO of Minerals Development Oman, signed on behalf of the company. The initial phase of exploration operations includes conducting desk studies, topographic and geological surveys, as well as drilling and sample analysis.

Concession Area 51-F, located in Al Wusta Governorate, covers a vast expanse of 2,156 square kilometers. Preliminary assessments reveal substantial deposits of high-purity silica ore, with purity levels reaching an impressive 95%. The Ministry of Energy and Minerals, in collaboration with MDO, is actively exploring these resources and conducting feasibility studies to determine the viability of mining operations that meet the stringent purity standards demanded by the silica industry.

Under the terms of the agreements, the companies are obligated to conduct a comprehensive exploration programme, including topographic, geophysical, and remote sensing surveys. They will also map the geology of the areas and conduct geochemical and physical analyses. To identify potential mineral deposits, the companies will drill a total of 35,000 meters.

In a press statement, H E Aufi said, “These agreements represent a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to revitalise the minerals industry. A key initiative has been the allocation of concession areas through open, competitive processes that prioritise transparency and fairness. We have invested in developing national capacities through specialised training programmes in natural resource management and cutting-edge mineral technologies. To further streamline investments, we have launched a digital platform that provides investors with easy access to mineral opportunities, thereby facilitating investment procedures and making them more attractive.”