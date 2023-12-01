Dubai: The Sultanate of Oman took part today in the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP 28), which is being hosted in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. COP 28 will be ingoing till 12 December 2023.

The Sultanate of Oman’s delegation in the conference is headed by Eng. Salim Nasser Al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals. Oman’s participation is themed “Oman a Sustainable Future”.

The participation comes within the framework of Oman’s joining the world in finding practical and sustainable solutions to global issues.

Further, the participation aims to highlight efforts exerted by Oman through strategies, policies and initiatives implemented in a bid to reduce greenhouse emissions, protect the environment and ensure its sustainability, as well as enhance renewable energy. To achieve net zero carbon emissions and through Royal directives, Oman has set 2050 as the year to achieve this goal and established Oman Sustainability Centre.

Moreover, Oman’s participation in the conference includes an interactive pavilion. The pavilion underlines Oman’s march in this field and embodies the vision of His Majesty the Sultan to enhance the country’s pivotal role in the fields of environmental sustainability and boosting renewable energy.

The conference will discuss a spectrum of topics, namely the efforts of reducing emissions from various sources such as industry, transport, agriculture, energy production and waste disposal. It will also address means of coping with the effects of climate change, among other topics.

